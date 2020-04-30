It’s a girl! Lanco frontman Brandon Lancaster and his wife, Tiffany, are expecting their first child

ABC/Image Group LALanco frontman Brandon Lancaster is turning 31 Thursday, and this year, his birthday will be extra sweet: The singer and his wife, Tiffany, have announced that they’re expecting a baby girl.

The new addition to the family will be the couple’s first child, and they told People that they’re expecting to welcome their daughter in September.

“It really is crazy, because I’ve had big anticipation. I’ve played really big shows — I’ve played Madison Square Garden, I’ve played Red Rocks,” Brandon reflected. “I’ve had these incredible experiences, but I can honestly say I don’t know if I’ve ever had excitement and anticipation for something as much as I’ve had for that day when [my daughter is] actually here.”

The couple hasn’t picked out a name yet, and Brandon admits that he’s a little overwhelmed by all the possibilities.

“I’m kind of a procrastinator, so I think I’m gonna wait until pretty last minute and then just go with one and hope that it sticks,” he continues.

Tiffany’s September due date coincides pretty closely with the couple’s third wedding anniversary — they got married on September 17, 2017. If the child’s born on the exact day, Brandon points out, there will be an additional level of “karma” to their family, as the singer himself was born on his parents’ wedding anniversary.

“They spent all their anniversaries at Chuck E. Cheese and laser tag,” he goes on to say. “It would be kind of karma if our anniversary also ended up being a birthday party for the foreseeable future.”

