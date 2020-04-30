ICYMI: Tenille Townes New Debut Album ‘The Lemonade Stand’ Due In June

It seems these new women of Nashville are a force to be reckoned with. Tenille Townes is here to prove that with her recent New Female Artist of the Year nomination at the ACM Awards in September, along with a ground breaking new single “Somebody’s Daughter” that has taken country radio by storm. Now we’re getting word that her debut album The Lemonade Stand will drop everywhere on June 26th!

Her first full-length record contains 12 songs (five of which were previously released in February, on her Road to the Lemonade Stand EP, including “Jersey on the Wall (I’m Just Asking),” “White Horse” and “Somebody’s Daughter”), in which she says is a “collection of songs that mean so much to me and are the way I see the world in this season of my life right now.” She goes onto say, “I want this music to be like a gathering place, where people can come and be filled up. I hope this record reminds people of who they are, that they are not alone, and reminds them of their dreams.”

Check out her announcement on Instagram below and let us know if you’re excited for the new Tenille Townes record at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

