BIG 3: Unemployment Rises Again, Promising New COVID Drug & Cardinals Refunds

1. Weekly jobless numbers have just come out and the Labor Department says it received just over three-point-eight-million new claims, pushing the total over the past six weeks to more than 30 million.

2. A drug that’s showing promise in treating the coronavirus will reportedly be fast-tracked for approval. The FDA is likely to issue an emergency approval for remdesivir.

3. The Cardinals are revealing their ticket refund policy for April and May games at Busch Stadium impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.