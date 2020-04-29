Trisha Yearwood calls on fans to help with essential workers tribute

Trisha Yearwood is working on a special project honoring essential workers — and she needs your help.

During a recent Facebook livestream, Trisha revealed that she’s putting together a tribute that recognizes those working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She asks fans to send in photos of themselves or anyone they know who is an essential worker, ranging from doctors and nurses to mail carriers.

“We’re going to do something really special for anybody, from someone working in the medical industry, someone working in a grocery store, your mailman,” she explains.

The “She’s in Love With a Boy” hitmaker describes the project as a “really cool kind of musical tribute,” already having a jump start with a photo of her niece Ashley Bernard, a nurse practitioner in Nashville, wearing her personal protective equipment (PPE) while on the job.

“Send in your pictures of those that you love who are working hard during this time and also, if it’s you, send your own picture in,” the singer encourages.

Trisha and her husband Garth Brooks have also lent their voices to a public service announcement for the state of Tennessee, applauding citizens’ efforts in social distancing. The couple will perform on the Grand Ole Opry on May 2.

