TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 04/29: Eureka Plans To Reopen, Gorilla Costume Intruder, And TSA Update

Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 04/29 – Eureka’s mayor plans on reopening the city’s businesses according to St. Louis City guidelines with the May 4th plan, a man was arrested for entering the wrong home in Tenessee in a gorilla costume and scared a 6 year old girl, telling cops he was in the wrong house, and TSA says that it’s seen the most passengers boarding flights since April 3rd screening 129,000 passengers.