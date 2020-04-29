Keith Urban shares how Nicole Kidman inspires his artistry

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been married for almost 14 years, and he’s still inspired by his wife each day.

Joking to Zane Lowe of the Apple Music show Beats 1 that he “definitely married up,” Keith credits Nicole’s curiosity, and the fearlessness that stems from it, as a main source of inspiration for him.

“What I’ve learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry and go for the curious place that you want to go to as an artist. Don’t question it,” he shares.

Over the course of her career, Nicole has earned an Academy Award and several Golden Globe and Emmy Awards for her work in such acclaimed films and TV shows as Moulin Rouge!, The Hours and Big Little Lies.

Keith has been enamored watching her take creative chances, a notion he channels into his own artistry, especially during the creation of his Ripcord and Graffiti U albums.

“Her whole thing is like, ‘I’m interested in that. I’m going to go over there,'” he explains. “That fearlessness, and it’s actually not even fearlessness. Fear doesn’t come into it. It’s only curiosity. It’s pure curiosity. She just goes without questioning it. That’s definitely had a big impact on my music in the last five, six years, particularly.”

Keith is currently working on a new project and has already shared two songs from it, “God Whispered Your Name” and “Polaroid.”

