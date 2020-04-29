Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video

BIG 3: Oxford Develops Promising Vaccine, Cardinals Refunds & MLB Optimistic

April 29, 2020
1. Researchers from Oxford University are seeing promising results from a potential COVID-19 vaccine after six monkeys did not test positive for the virus after being exposed.

2. The Cardinals are expected to announce plans this week for ticket refunds for games that aren’t likely to be rescheduled because of the coronavirus crisis.

3. Major League Baseball is optimistic it can start its season by late June. 