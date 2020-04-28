Bud and Broadway
TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 04/28: Missouri To Reopen In Phases, New IL Boating Restriction, And UAW In Talks To Reopen Auto Plants
April 28, 2020
Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 04/28 – Gov. Mike Parsons plans on reopening Missouri in phases while practicing social distancing and still working at home for the foreseeable future if possible, a new COVID-19 boating restriction is in effect in Illinois limiting the number to 2 people in a boat at a time, and the UAW is in talks of reopening auto plants around the country May 4th.