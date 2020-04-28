Nashville notes

Carly Pearce is taking part in Billboard‘s Live At-Home Series. The “Every Little Thing” singer will perform a virtual acoustic session, as well as answer questions from fans. She’ll also select a nonprofit to support. Carly’s set airs on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET.

Parker McCollum has delivered his song, “Pretty Heart,” to country radio. It’s the first single off his upcoming debut album and is currently in the top 40 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers have unveiled the video for “Rodeo Clown,” which features an appearance by award-winning professional bull rider Tuff Hedeman. “Rodeo Clown” is the first taste of Bowen and Rogers’ EP Hold My Beer, Vol. 2, set for release on May 8.

John Berry has teamed with up-and-coming duo Joe & Martina for their new song, “Give Me Back the 90s.” The corresponding music video features nods to classic 90s country videos including Alan Jackson’s “Chattahoochee,” “Bye Bye” from Jo Dee Messina, and George Strait‘s film, Pure Country.

