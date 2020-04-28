LISTEN: Bud And Broadway 04/28 – Guy Takes A Leak On The Carpet

Bud and Broadway 04/28 – a roofing worker walked into a local business in Crystal Lake, IL where he yelled out for service. Realizing that no one was around, he releases himself by peeing on the carpet. When someone from the building walks in and says can I help you, the roofer says, “I’m with the roofing company, and I wanted to come in and see if this building had any leaks.” Then proceeds to give her a flyer for his roofing company. Little did he know there were cameras in the lobby.