Lindsay Ell hosts virtual concert to help children in need

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lindsay Ell found a way to give back to children in need.

Lindsay was originally scheduled to co-host The 10th Annual Mile High Country Q & Brew in benefit of the Tennyson Center for Children in Denver, Colorado on April 26. Instead, Lindsay and crew turned the event into a virtual concert on Sunday.

Broadcasting live from her home, Lindsay answered questions from fans fans that were peppered between performances of such songs as her chart-topping duet with Brantley Gilbert, “What Happens in a Small Town,” and a smooth cover of Stevie Wonder‘s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours,” among many others.

Lindsay’s efforts, along with appearances from Tennyson Center staff who were on hand to provide more information about the organization raised $165,000 for Tennyson, which helps children who have experienced, abuse, neglect and other forms of trauma.

