Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood to play the Opry on Saturday

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are heading back to one of the most famous stages in country music this weekend.

The country icons are set to perform on the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday. Though the public has not been able to attend shows since March 14, the Opry tradition carries on with a small staff and only a few artists performing acoustically for an empty Opry house each week, which is streamed across social media.

On the Monday night installment of Inside Studio G, Garth announced that he and his wife will grace the stage, promising covers of the country giants that came before him like George Jones, Merle Haggard, George Strait and Randy Travis.

“Miss Yearwood says, ‘What’re you going to do?’ And I said, ‘What, are you kidding me? I’m going to do some of the greatest country music on the planet for me,’” Garth shares.

Meanwhile, “The Queen” he says, lovingly referring to his wife, will likely perform some of her own hits and other country classics.

“This is going to be a fun Saturday night right here,” Garth assures.

The Opry streams live on Saturday night on such platforms as Facebook, YouTube and airs on TV on the Opry’s Circle network.

