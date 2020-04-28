‘Cool Again’: Kane Brown’s latest single is a hit at country radio

Kane Brown is definitely “Cool Again” with his latest single.

This wee, 103 radio stations across the country added the song to their playlists, marking a career high for the chart-topping star. Less than a week after its release on April 23, “Cool Again” has also reached the top five on the Country Aircheck chart.

Kane co-wrote the song with Josh Hoge, Matthew McGinn and Lindsay Rimes during a writing retreat, and the winter temperature outside made him long for summer. But the song took on new meaning as he and his co-writers began exploring all of the blissful memories associated with summertime.

“It made us think about all the amazing memories of summer. We were really wanting to go back to that,” he shares with Billboard. “I think there’s something people can really relate to in their lives, especially right now.”

“Cool Again” follows Kane’s five previous chart-topping singles: “Homesick,” “Good as You,” “Lose It,” “Heaven” and “What Ifs,” his duet with Lauren Alaina.

