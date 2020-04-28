Carly Pearce reflects on turning 30: ‘I’m so thankful’

Carly Pearce crossed a threshold when she recently turned 30, and surprisingly, she says her life is just how she pictured it would be.

The singer celebrated her milestone birthday on April 24 in quarantine with a glass of red wine and a Friends themed T-shirt that read “Birthday 2020: The One Where I’m Quarantined.”

As she reflects on the new phase in life, Carly says most of her dreams have come true, from her success in music to her marriage to Michael Ray.

“I think that in a lot of ways I felt like I would be doing what I am doing,” she tells her record company, Big Machine Label Group.

She’s also approaching the next decade with a sense of gratitude towards the experiences in her 20s and what lies ahead.

“I’m realizing I’m still so young and I still have so much time, and I’m so thankful that I didn’t rush anything in my life and I didn’t get things rushed to me,” she explains. “I’m so excited to turn 30…I just feel like I have a lot of things in my life at a good place to take on the next ten years of learning and experiencing and seeing what’s to come. So, I welcome 30.”

Carly rang in her new decade with some good news: Her duet with Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” is currently in the top 10 on the country charts.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.