Bud and Broadway
TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 04/27: CDC Botches Tests, New Country 92.3 COVID-19 Feeding Program Starts Today, And The Barrier Reef
April 27, 2020
Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 04/27 – the CDC botched COVID-19 tests in February due to contamination in their labs, a cool program starts today with New Country 92.3 and local businesses providing meals to those working on the front lines, and for the first time ever an aquarium in Tampa was able to grow a type of coral that could rebuild the Great Barrier Reef.