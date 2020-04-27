Scotty McCreery creates ‘Somewhere in Quarantine’ Tour T-shirt to benefit musicians affected by COVID-19

Scotty McCreery has found a creative way to give back to those in need who have been affected by COVID-19.

For roughly a month, Scotty has been virtually traveling on what he calls the Somewhere in Quarantine Tour that’s seen him doing video appearances and call-ins to various media outlets around the country.

In light of this unique set of circumstances, Scotty has has created the Somewhere in Quarantine Tour T-shirt. The dark blue shirt features the singer’s logo on the front, while the back lists all of the radio stations and publications he’s collaborated with during the weeks of social distancing.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which benefits musicians in need who’ve lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

You can order your Somewhere in Quarantine shirt online now.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.