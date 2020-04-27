Nashville notes

Last week, Clint Black unveiled plans for his next album, Out of Sane, which is due out on June 19. Ahead of the project’s release date, the singer is sharing its patriotic first single, “America (Still in Love With You).”

Tracy Lawrence celebrates the persona of the cowboy, and its place in American culture, in the music video for his new song, “When the Cowboy’s Gone.” The video shows a montage of the singer performing onstage and walking through scenic country fields.

Blackberry Smoke pay homage to their southern rock roots with their new rendition of the Marshall Tucker Band’s “Take the Highway.” Featuring Marshall Tucker Band member Marcus Henderson, it’s the latest new song to come off of the band’s new EP, Live From Capricorn Sound Studios.

Lynn Anderson fans can celebrate this Mother’s Day with their very own Lynn Anderson Rose Bushes, available for purchase online beginning May 1 in Nashville. The Lynn Anderson Rose is a hybrid tea rose cultivated in Wasco, California. Only 60 bushes are available, and once they’re gone, no more roses will be available until spring of 2021.

