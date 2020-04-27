‘Here and Now’: Kenny Chesney to host livestream kickoff for new album

Though Kenny Chesney is unable to connect with fans face-to-face during this time of social distancing, he’s found another way to celebrate the release of his new album, Here and Now.

The superstar singer will host a livestream event on Friday, the day the album is released, to virtually celebrate with fans. The 30-minute event will feature a Q&A session and performance by the star.

In an effort to keep the production minimal, Kenny is asking that fans submit questions and comments now, which he and his team will sort through during the week. They’ll select the most popular questions and address them discussed during the broadcast.

“I always tell people No Shoes Nation is a country without borders, where everyone’s welcome. With Here And Now, we’re taking that idea into a whole other dimension,” Kenny says. “This album’s a whole lot of people, places, moments we’ve all been, lived and understand. Let’s get together and kick this album off right.”

The livestream will air across Kenny’s social media platforms on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

