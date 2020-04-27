Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefan’s “Nobody but You” hits #1

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are at the top of the charts.

The power couple has claimed the number-one spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with their hit duet, “Nobody but You.” This marks Blake’s 27th chart-topper and Gwen’s first in the country genre.

Since its January release, the song has amassed nearly 80 million on-demand streams and sold more than 750,000 track equivalents.

“I knew the moment I heard this song that I wanted to record it,” Blake says, applauding the song’s writers Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James for crafting a “perfect song in which every lyric has meaning in my life.”

Blake also thanks the fans for their support and congratulates Gwen on the exciting achievement, praising her for “joining me and making this one of the most special songs I’ve recorded. Congratulations on your first number-one country single!”

“Nobody but You” is the third single off Blake’s 2019 compilation album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country. It’s the couple’s third duet following “Go Ahead an Break My Heart” and “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.