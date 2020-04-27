Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: Summer of Social Distance, Muny Making Plans & $2M Fortnite Tournament
1. Social distancing can be expected to be around into the summer. 2. The Muny said it will revisit on June 8 and if conditions for a July 20 opening have not been deemed safe, the 2020 season will be postponed until the summer of 2021. 3. The makers of Fortnite are offering a two-million-dollar-prize pool its Champion Series Invitational.
Epic Games Announces $2-Million 'Fortnite' Invitational https://t.co/VeyDlWwXuk #fortnite #esports— Benzinga (@Benzinga) April 26, 2020