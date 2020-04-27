Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video

BIG 3: Summer of Social Distance, Muny Making Plans & $2M Fortnite Tournament

April 27, 2020
1. Social distancing can be expected to be around into the summer.

2. The Muny said it will revisit on June 8 and if conditions for a July 20 opening have not been deemed safe, the 2020 season will be postponed until the summer of 2021.

3. The makers of Fortnite are offering a two-million-dollar-prize pool its Champion Series Invitational. 