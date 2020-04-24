‘When ‘The Bones’ are good,’ Maren Morris makes chart history

Maren Morris’ RIAA Platinum-certified hit, “The Bones,” reached a major milestone this week, achieving the longest post-peak stint on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart of any single.

Maren’s song has been holding steady for nine weeks running, following its back-to-back, two-week reign at the top of the chart in February. It’s also the first song by a solo female artist to enjoy two consecutive weeks at the top of the chart since 2012.

The mid-tempo love anthem, which comes off of Maren’s sophomore album, Girl, is heating up on the charts elsewhere, too. “The Bones” is currently in its sixth week at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and also edged into the Top 20 at Top 40 radio this week.

Maren celebrated her song’s success during Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home concert special last weekend, performing a duet version of “The Bones” with pop singer-songwriter Hozier.

That performance was the singer’s first since she and her husband, fellow artist Ryan Hurd, welcomed their first child in late March.

