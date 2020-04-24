JT's Blog
WATCH: Sara Evans Joins King Calaway For Virtual Live Performance Of ‘Come On Eileen’
April 24, 2020
If you didn’t know, Nashville boy band King Calaway are in the midst of their House Band Series. On Thursday, they performed their version of Kevin Rowland & Dexys Midnight Runners’ “Come On Eileen” with special guests Lindsey Stirling and Sara Evans.
They wrote, “Our dear friends @saraevansmusic and @lindseystirling have joined us on #ComeOnEileen as our next #KCHouseBand performance,” said King Calaway on their social media post. “We’ve absolutely loved all of your requests so please keep the ideas coming and stay tuned for our next #KCHouseBand”.
Check out the performance here and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!
@iamholleman