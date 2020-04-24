Florida Georgia Line strip down ‘I Love My Country’ with acoustic, from-home approach

Florida Georgia Line have offered up a new spin on their new single, quarantine-style. The star duo strip down “I Love My Country” in a new acoustic version, which the two singers and their band recorded from home.

A video accompanying the new version of the track shows all the bandmates recording their parts from home studios, spotlighting solos from the acoustic guitar and banjo players. It’s a laid back, virtual jam session as the band play up the fun-loving, homegrown roots of their hard-partying new song.

FGL first dropped “I Love My Country” in late March, hinting at the time that the song was a first glimpse into a much larger musical chapter to come.

“This was one of the first songs we did for our upcoming project,” the duo’s Tyler Hubbard told Esquire at the time. “And it’s just made us feel so good and gave us so much joy.”

The song is the first brand-new music to come from Florida Georgia Line since they released their 2019 studio album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country. Following that project, they also delivered a country remix of pop superstar Justin Bieber’s “Yummy.”

