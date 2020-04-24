Carrie Underwood dances to New Kids on the Block’s quarantine anthem in star-studded ‘House Party’ video

Carrie Underwood gets a chance to show off her New Kids on the Block fandom in the music video for the veteran boy band’s just-released new quarantine anthem, “House Party.”

The clip includes footage of the country superstar dancing and singing along to the song in her bedroom, sporting a New Kids on the Block t-shirt. The song speaks to the era of staying home, and the video showcases how Carrie and other stars are doing their part to stop the spread of the pandemic while still having fun.

Carrie is just one of a series of big-name cameos in the music video, which features at-home footage of celebrities such as actor and Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong, Mark Wahlberg, and the stars of the ’90s movie franchise House Party, Kid ‘n Play.

Written entirely over FaceTime and computer apps, “House Party” is a collaboration featuring R&B stars Boyz II Men, American Idol season six winner, singer and actress Jordin Sparks, ’90s rappers Naughty by Nature and New Orleans artist Big Freedia. Proceeds benefit No Kid Hungry’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

