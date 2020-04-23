WATCH: The Highwomen’s ‘Crowded Table’ Featured In New Campbell’s Soup Commercial

The girls are getting the commercial treatment! The Highwomen, which is made up of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, and Amanda Shires, are having one of their songs featured in a new Campbell’s soup commercial called “We All Want a House with a Crowded Table”. Their song “Crowded Table” is used in the spot and features families trying to stay connected while practicing social distancing.

