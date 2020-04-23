Bud and Broadway
TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 04/23: Social Restrictions Extended, COVID-19 Hospital Closes, And The Last Dance
April 23, 2020
Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 04/23 – Set to expire Wednesday, social restrictions have been extended due to COVID-19 and mid May may be too song to open things back up, a makeshift coronavirus hospital in Houston is being taken down for lack of use, and Michael Jordan is making $4 million from the new ESPN documentary “The Last Dance” and is donating it to charity.