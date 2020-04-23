Midland’s Cameron Duddy sings in the delivery room as wife Harper gives birth to their second baby

Midland bandmate Cameron Duddy is a proud papa — again! The singer and his wife, photographer Harper Smith, welcomed their second child, a daughter named Billie Pierre, last Saturday.

“4.18.20…one of the most beautiful, life changing nights in my journey thus far,” Harper wrote on Instagram, sharing a sweet series of pictures of the newest addition to the family. “I now get to wake each morning with a new lease on life, a beautiful son and daughter, and a love for my husband I never thought possible.”

Ever the prankster, Cameron brought plenty of levity to the labor and delivery process. In an Instagram story that Harper says was filmed about an hour before she gave birth, he can be seen practicing his vocals as his wife is bent over beside her hospital bed.

“Harper, can you please keep it down,” he jokes.

“The moment when his jokes no longer made me laugh,” the proud mama captions her Instagram story. “Thanks [Midland] and [Stagecoach Festival] for the time-sensitive homework!”

Cameron appeared to be practicing the backing vocals for Midland’s hit, “Burn Out,” presumably in anticipation of the band’s participation in the just-announced “Stagecoach Weekend,” a three-day virtual event set to take place in the late April time slot originally allotted to the now-postponed Stagecoach Festival.

