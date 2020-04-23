Kane Brown captures how we’re feeling with new song: We just want to be “Cool Again”

As the world waits for the COVID-19 pandemic to subside, Kane Brown‘s new song manages to capture how lots of folks are feeling right now — they just want to be “Cool Again.”

Even though it was written and recorded in the days before the coronavirus, the summery, uptempo tune still manages to be strangely relevant.

“‘Cool Again’ at first was a song, it was about a breakup,” Kane explains. “It was about you just wanted to be with the girl or with the boy that you had last summer, and everything was fine, and now it’s not.”

These days, when Kane hears “Cool Again,” it evokes an entirely different sentiment.

“In today’s terms, it’s a whole new song for me,” he reveals, “because it’s like you just want to be cool, you just want everything to go back to how it was, other than this quarantine.”

“You know, like the summer that you used to have,” he adds, “being able to hang out with your friends. The whole song’s changed for me.”

You’ll be able to stream or download “Cool Again” starting at 7 a.m. ET Thursday.

The track seems to point the way to Kane’s third country album, which follows his chart-topping Experiment, released in November of 2018.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.