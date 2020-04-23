Florida Georgia Line bandmate Brian Kelley and his wife, Brittney, built their fashion line from the ground up

Back before Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and his wife, Brittney, ever dreamt of launching their own clothing line, Brittney was simply a DIY guru with a passion for rock ‘n’ roll, festival-focused fashion.

“I started by cutting up t-shirts and bleaching them and rearranging them and tying a bow on the sides,” she recalls to E! News. “I ended up learning how to sew on the tour bus with all the dudes off of YouTube, and then it just kind of clicked.”

She began to grow her collection of vintage and concert T-shirts as members of the band began requesting items of clothing of their own, Brittney remembers. She had always had a creative streak, but it wasn’t until 2014 that she and Brian launched their official fashion line, Tribe Kelley.

Now, their brand encompasses two retail stores and a large online community, geared towards summer-ready comfort wear that translates easily from a laid-back weekend look to a perfect ensemble for a live show.

After all, Tribe Kelley’s built-in country ties have taught Brittney a lot about what concertgoers want to wear: As one half of FGL, her husband has headlined his fair share of festival dates.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on this year’s festival season, that doesn’t mean that fans can’t still dress the part. Brittney and Brian are busily dreaming up their next collection, which they plan to unveil as soon as next month.

“There’s some really original custom prints in there. There’s some really fun, flowy stuff,” she hints. “We’re getting one of our first-length dresses. It’s going to be [a] cool, beachy, breezy, ethical, conscious, bad-a** collection.”

Meanwhile, FGL recently dropped their newest tune, “I Love My Country.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.