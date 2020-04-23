Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video

BIG 3: Unemployment Rises, Cardinals Continue to Pay & Zoom Gets Security Update

April 23, 2020
1. Weekly jobless claims numbers are out and they’re still in the millions

2. The Cardinals will pay all their employees at least through May while the season is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

3. Video conference company Zoom is improving security as more people work from home during the pandemic.