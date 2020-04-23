BIG 3: Unemployment Rises, Cardinals Continue to Pay & Zoom Gets Security Update

1. Weekly jobless claims numbers are out and they’re still in the millions

2. The Cardinals will pay all their employees at least through May while the season is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cardinals will pay employees at least through May 31; no plan yet for ticket refunds https://t.co/3jeQpgOEck — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) April 22, 2020

3. Video conference company Zoom is improving security as more people work from home during the pandemic.