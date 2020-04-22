WATCH: Kacey Musgraves Performs ‘Rainbow’ On Saturday’s One World: Together At Home Event

In case you missed it, it was a star-studded night over the weekend during the One World: Together at Home online event. This includes Nashville’s Kacey Musgraves, who is seeing a sales boost for her song “Rainbow”. So much so, that Billboard is reporting Nielsen Music/MRC Data that shows the song has gathered almost 3,000 downloads since the event, making up 25 percent of the total 12,000 subsequent downloads of songs performed during the event. The day before, “Rainbow” sold few if any downloads.

Check out the performance here and let us know what you thought of it at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman