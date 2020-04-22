Morgan Evans traces his journey toward a life in music in upcoming five-part docuseries

Morgan Evans’ country career has taken him on a long journey over the past eight years, from his home country of Australia to a new life in Nashville. Now, he’s reliving a bit of that journey, and taking fans along for the ride.

Tonight at 8:00 CT, Morgan will debut the first installment of a five-part docuseries detailing his journey of self-discovery, called The Highway 1 Sessions. A new episode will premiere each Wednesday night on the singer’s YouTube channel.

“I feel like in times when you know you’re not in the right spot is when you really find out who you are,” the singer explains at the outset of the film. “You know that it feels so wrong, so there must be something out there that’s at least more right than that.”

Morgan made the move to Music City, leaving behind a network of family and friends and forging new connections in country music. As he worked to find his place in the industry, he notched his first chart-topping single with “Kiss Somebody” and met his wife, fellow star Kelsea Ballerini.

Before the first installment of the docuseries premieres, you can watch a teaser for the film.

