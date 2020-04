Bud and Broadway 04/22 – with gyms being closed due to COVID-19, we’re all looking for ways to stay fit around the house. Louis Vuitton now carries a set of dumbbells that will run you $2,720.00, along with a jump rope that costs $670.00 and a water bottle holder worth $1,400.00, as well as other items such as a $2,720 volleyball, a $2,280.00 ping pong set, and a pair of $5,350.00 alpine skis.