Kacey Musgraves drops Earth Day remix of ‘Oh, What a World,’ dedicated to COVID-19 frontline workers

Kacey Musgraves puts a shimmering, acoustic guitar-laced spin on her "Oh, What a World," in a new version of the track, timed to celebrate Earth Day. The original song is included in her 2018 studio album, Golden Hour.

The release of the remix kicks off the singer’s Kacey Musgraves Earth Day Fund, which benefits the World Wildlife Fund’s efforts to conserve threatened natural resources and protect endangered species.

This year’s Earth Day also falls amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Kacey has dedicated the song to frontline workers helping to stop the spread of the virus.

“There’s a lot to feel downhearted about this Earth Day,” Kacey reflected, according to Rolling Stone. “In the face of a pandemic that has brought cities to their knees, a song can feel small. A melody can seem insignificant. This is a global moment of acknowledgement and respect for the power of nature and for so many of us — extreme challenges and sadness.”

Still, she adds, there’s a silver lining to every situation, even a worldwide pandemic.

“In the midst of loss and uncertainty, there are signs everywhere of human compassion and renewal. The earth is healing. Bluer skies hang over China and Los Angeles. Clearer water and a positive effect on wildlife is being seen,” says Kacey.

“In spite of all its troubles, it’s still a wild, beautiful world and if you need proof, it’s out there,” Kacey goes on to say. “You just might have to look in a different corner of the sky.”

