Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Eric Church and more to stay in for ‘Stagecouch Weekend’

The country-themed California festival Stagecoach was originally scheduled to take place this month, but the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way of those plans.

Now, with the festival rescheduled for October, country stars are finding creative ways to perform for fans during the event’s original time slot with “Stagecouch Weekend.” The three-day virtual event will take place April 24-26, Billboard reports.

An extensive roster of artists are on deck to offer live-from-home performances during the virtual festival. Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Jimmie Allen, Old Dominion and Dustin Lynch are just a few of the acts scheduled to appear.

Thomas Rhett will headline the festivities on Friday, Carrie Underwood will top the bill on Saturday and Eric Church will conclude the three-day event as Sunday’s headliner.

The “Stagecouch Weekend” will air each day on SiriusXM’s The Highway from 12:00 p.m.-5:00 pm.m ET, followed by an encore broadcast each night.

