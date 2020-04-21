WATCH: Kane Brown Teases New Song ‘Cool Again’ On Instagram

Nashville’s Kane Brown‘s new song “Cool Again” drops Thursday, and we got a nice little teaser for it on Monday as he took to socials to promote it. The song apparently started out as a breakup song where you remember how everything used to be fine, and then it wasn’t. Now he feels like it’s a quarantine song where everything used to be fine and, well, now it’s not.

“New summertime single releasing on all platforms and to radio in 3 days 🔥🙏🏽 first time I haven’t let anyone hear the song before it’s released and so hard to keep it a secret 😎 tag a friend,” was the message he gave us on Instagram. See the post below and let us know if you’re excited as we are at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman