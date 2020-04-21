TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 04/21: Blues 50/50 Raffle, Factory Workers Quarantine Together, And Celebs Help Battle COVID-19

St. Louis Blues are launching another 50/50 raffle to help the local response effort to battle COVID-19, a factory in PA making medical face masks decided they would all quarantine together for 28 days at work have just been released, Chloe Kardashian bought gift cards for store employees, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delivered food to the needy in LA, plus Tom Brady and Gisele gave 10 million to Feeding America.