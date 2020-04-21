Nashville notes

Charlie Daniels is helping veterans who have been impacted by COVID-19. His nonprofit, The Journey Home Project, is partnering with fellow veteran-focused organization, Code of Vets, to collect donations for servicemen and women who have either contracted the virus or who have endured financial troubles in its wake.

Ray Wylie Hubbard has shared the star-studded first taste of his upcoming album, Co-Starring with the song “Bad Trick” — it features Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, super-producer Don Was, Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh and former Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson. The 10-track collaboration album includes a duet with Ashley McBryde on “Outlaw Blood.” Co-Starring drops on July 10.

Caylee Hammack has released her new single, “Small Town Hypocrite,” to country radio. Co-written by Caylee, the song takes a reflective look at a past relationship and her transformative journey to success.

High Valley will release its new EP, Grew Up On That, on May 22. The brotherly duo of Brad and Curtis Rempel share their stories of “childhood, family and love” across six songs, including “Your Mama,” co-written by Florida Georgie Line‘s Tyler Hubbard. The album’s third track, “River’s Still Running,” is available now.

