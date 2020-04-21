Kenny Chesney’s loyal fan base is at center of new song, ‘We Do’

Kenny Chesney raises a glass to his road family in his new song, “We Do.”

Over the course of his career, Kenny has been steadily building a fervent fan base known as No Shoes Nation, an intense bond that’s highlighted in an instant gratification track off his upcoming album, Here and Now.

No Shoes Nation demonstrated their passion for Kenny, and one another, by hosting virtual tailgate parties on April 18, the day his Chillaxification Tour was supposed to launch at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. “We Do” song captures that spirit in such lyrics as, “We laugh and we love and we can’t get enough/We’re amplified, come alive, side by side/No matter where it goes you know we’re here for the ride.”

“This is a song that wouldn’t exist without all those people on my road family, the folks at all the stadiums nationwide, the radio people who start blasting our music when we’re coming to town. But even more importantly, without No Shoes Nation,” Kenny notes.

Members of No Shoes Nation will have access to “We Do” on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET before it’s available to the general public on Friday.

Here and Now is set for release on May 1.

