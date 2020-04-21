Kacey Musgraves’ sees a ‘Rainbow’ with sales increase following ‘One World: Together at Home’ broadcast

Kacey Musgraves clearly has a rainbow hanging over her head.

The groundbreaking star is seeing a sales boost for her song “Rainbow” following a performance of the poignant ballad during the One World: Together at Home online event this weekend.

Billboard reports Nielsen Music/MRC Data that shows “Rainbow” amassed close to 3,000 downloads since the April 18 broadcast, making up 25 percent of the total 12,000 subsequent downloads of songs performed during the event. The day before, “Rainbow” sold few if any downloads.

The nurturing tune has been a source of healing for fans in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the singer shared images during the performance of rainbows hanging in windows and on the side of buildings, some accompanied by the song’s signature lyric, “it’ll all be all right.”

Additionally, Taylor Swift‘s heartfelt ballad, “Soon You’ll Get Better,” featuring the Dixie Chicks and inspired by her mother’s battle with cancer, saw sales of 1,000 downloads after she performed it during the virtual concert, compared to negligible downloads the day before.

“Rainbow” is the closing track on Kacey’s multi Grammy Award winning album, Golden Hour, which was named Album of the Year at the 2019 ceremony. It was also awarded Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards.

