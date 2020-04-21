Garth Brooks is eager to resume touring, when it’s safe

Like many performers, Garth Brooks is raring to return to the stage and connect with fans — but only when it’s safe.

On the most recent episode of his weekly series, Inside Studio G, Garth continues to find the positive in this time of social distancing, remarking how impressed he’s been by his fellow shoppers when going to the grocery store and the lengths the staff go to keep people safe.

“Everybody’s so sweet. They have stickers there saying, ‘Don’t take two or more of this’ because of this,” Garth observes. “Just beautiful stuff, man.”

The country icon also says he’s keeping a close eye on state mandates regarding social distancing, and reassures fans that when the guidelines are safely lifted, he’ll start making plans to resume touring.

However, Garth also urges fans to make decisions based on their own comfort level, and supports those who may not be willing to gather in large groups.

“The second that they let us go, we’ll do it,” says Garth. “And again — it’s your choice from there. Be safe, and do what makes you feel good.”

Garth currently has three dates on his Stadium Tour scheduled for this summer: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on June 13, Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on June 27, and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on August 22.

