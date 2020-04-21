Dixie Chicks delay ‘Gaslighter’ release

The Dixie Chicks are postponing the release of their new album, Gaslighter, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Grammy-winning trio’s highly anticipated eighth studio album was originally scheduled for May 1. They shared the news in a press release that promises additional details are forthcoming.

The group dropped Gaslighter‘s lead single and title track last month, which is currently in the top 20 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

In a 2019 interview on the podcast “Spiritualgasm,” Rolling Stone reports that frontwoman Natalie Maines reveals the album was partially inspired by her divorce from her ex-husband, actor Adrian Pasdar.

“Our last album was the most personal and autobiographical we’ve ever been and then this one is 10 times that,” Natalie forewarns in the podcast.

Gaslighter is the trio’s first album since 2006’s Taking the Long Way. It’s co-written and co-produced by the trio and Jack Antonoff of the pop group FUN.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.