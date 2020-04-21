Chris Young, Mitchell Tenpenny + more join with Cracker Barrel to donate meals to healthcare workers

Cracker Barrel is joining forces with several country artists to help healthcare professionals across the south.

The beloved Southern-style eatery has partnered with multiple artists on the Sony Music Nashville record label for a program called “There’s Comfort in Giving,” which will donate up to 10,000 meals to medical staff in Tennessee, Texas and Florida, as a sign of gratitude for their tireless efforts as they fight COVID-19.

Chris Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, Matt Stell, Rachel Wammack and The Sisterhood Band are among the participating artists, and they’ve each chosen a hospital that holds personal meaning to them to receive the meals. They will also host live performances on social media.

Medical City Healthcare in Dallas, HCA Houston Healthcare, HCA affiliated hospitals in Orlando and Tampa, Florida and TriStar Health in Nashville will all receive meal donations through the program.

Chris says the cause is important to him, because his father is a cancer survivor and at high risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.

“I’m immensely grateful for everything our healthcare workers are doing to keep everyone safe,” he says.

Chris is kicking off the program with a live stream performance on the Cracker Barrel Facebook page on April 26.

