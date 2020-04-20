Kelsea Ballerini demands to know who “The Other Girl” is in new single with Halsey

Kelsea Ballerini teams up with pop singer Halsey for her new single that asks, who’s “The Other Girl.”

In contrast to its tender-hearted predecessor, “Homecomeing Queen?,” Kelsea’s second single off her third album sees her and her duet partner determined to get to the bottom of a cheating lover’s game.

Kelsea describes “The Other Girl” as “dark” and “angsty.” The verses see the two singers wondering who the other woman is, what she’s like and how she fits into this love triangle.

They finally unite in the chorus that begs, “Who’s the fool/Who’s the diamond/Who’s the pearl/Are you mad/Me too/And I wonder in his world/Is it me/Is it you/Whose the other girl,” their voices shimmering over a pop-meets-country melody.

“I always like to zig zag with singles to show different sides of who I am as an artist, and ‘The Other Girl’ is the perfect next song to showcase this,” Kelsea explains. “Having Halsey, who is a massive country fan and close friend, as a part of it, adds a magic that I will be so excited to hear on my favorite radio stations.”

The country and pop hit stars went public with their friendship in July 2018 with photos and videos of them singing karaoke at Nashville dive bar, Santa’s Pub, following Halsey’s show at Ascend Amphitheater.

“The Other Girl” is featured on Kelsea’s latest chart-topping album, kelsea.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.