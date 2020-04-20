Gabby Barrett sees “Hope” at the top of the country charts

Gabby Barrett has crossed a significant threshold, thanks to her debut single, “I Hope.”

The American Idol star has earned her first number-one song on the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week, making her the first solo female artist to claim the coveted position with a debut single since Carly Pearce‘s “Every Little Thing” in 2017.

Co-written by Gabby, Zachary Kale and Jon Nite, “I Hope” is also in the second tier slot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, which is also the first time a solo female has reached the top 10 on that chart in three years.

Gabby was surprised by the news, which she received via a phone call from her manager.

“I can’t believe this is happening… this is amazing!” the singer cheers. “Thank you to country radio for being so welcoming and supportive. And to my husband, family, fans, label, team and everyone who has supported me along the way – this would not have been possible without you. God is good, all the time.”

Days before the exciting announcement, the 20-year-old dropped a remix of the track with pop star Charlie Puth.

