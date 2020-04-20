Eric Church sends message of strength, previews new song in powerful spoken-word video

Eric Church has some strong words about COVID-19 in a new, powerful spoken-word video titled “Who Will Answer The Call?” that pledges resilience.

In the two-and-a-half minute clip features shots of empty arenas with Eric’s banner hanging in the rafters, later filled with twinkling lights and his loyal fans singing from those previously vacant seats.

“Where there once were roars, now there are just echoes,” Eric says in a voiceover. “The handshakes and the hugs of yore are now too dangerous. But I don’t believe in fear. I don’t believe in panic. I don’t believe, in all its complexity, this damn virus has any idea what it’s up against — the American resolve.”

Powerful images of Eric performing for these massive crowds and running across the stage with an American flag wrapped around his shoulders add to the impact of his words.

“…damn right I believe these halls will roar again, these stadiums will be deafening in the answer to this enemy,” he continues. “I believe our best is yet to come. We shall rage, we shall roar. I cannot wait to see you again through my Ray-Bans.”

Eric uses those last three words as the introduction of a new song that’s likely titled “Through My Ray-Bans,” ending the video with a snippet of him recording the soft and sweet number in the studio.

“The battle wages tomorrow/But tonight we’ve got a drink in our hand/Wish you could stay the way I see you/Through my ray bans,” he sings over a piano-driven instrumental.

The Chief debuted another new song, “Never Break Heart,” during ACM Presents: Our Country earlier this month.

