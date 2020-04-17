WATCH: Sam Hunt Releases Official Video For ‘Young Once’

Nashville’s Sam Hunt has released the video to his song “Young Once”. It shows a young couple “escaping” from their stifling home lives and hitting the road together. The new song is featured on his album “Southside” where he says, “It’s a song that reflects on youth in a nostalgic way. I’m a little older than I was when I made my first record and reflecting on your younger days is a theme in country music that you see all the time.

Sam goes onto say, “So, it’s like how do you do that in an original way? How do you write that song in an original way? And for some reason, God has just put ideas in front of me that sometimes when these ideas come into a room, whether I come up with it or a cowriter, it’s like ‘How’s this not been written yet?’ And this is one of those ideas that I thought how has nobody flipped this hook and written this song this way before?

