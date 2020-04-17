Bud and Broadway
TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 04/17: St. Louis Stay-At-Home Order Extended Indefinitely, New Experimental Vaccine, And Counterfeit Masks
April 17, 2020
Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 0417 – Stay-at-home orders for St. Louis county and city have been extended indefinitely with the mayor planning to revisit in a couple weeks, an experimental drug to help battle COVID-19 appears to be working after only 2 or 3 days, and finally counterfeit masks sold in China are responsible for $17 million and Illinois is recommending the removal of those masks.