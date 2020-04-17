Nashville notes

Chase Rice is joining Fox & Friends this morning during the 8AM ET hour via video chat. He’ll perform his current single, “Lonely if You Are” and chat about his forthcoming project, The Album Part II, which is due out May 15.

Tonight at 6PM CT, singer-songwriter Ross Ellis will host the next installment of his “Ross Writes” series, broadcast live over Facebook and Instagram. Each episode features a new, unreleased song.

Rising Americana star Marcus King this week unveiled the music video for his song, “One Day She’s Here.” The song’s from his Dan Auerbach-produced solo debut, El Dorado.

Bluegrass great Ricky Skaggs will return to the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night. Since COVID-19 compelled venues to close and fans and artists alike to stay home, the Opry has continued its tradition of weekly broadcasts without a live audience, in adherence with social distancing guidelines.

