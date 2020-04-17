Gabby Barrett’s ‘I Hope’ gets a new treatment, with help from pop star Charlie Puth

Gabby Barrett taps pop star Charlie Puth to give her debut single new perspective in the re-imagined version of “I Hope.” ThMe two trade verses in the new rendition, making the song’s message even more universally relatable and showcasing Charlie’s smooth, acrobatic voice.

The partnership was sparked by an Instagram friendship between the two artists, and Charlie has long been vocal about the fact that he’s a big fan of the rising country star. The duet marks Puth’s first venture into the country realm.

“I can’t wait for fans to hear this! With Charlie being on this track, it changes the perspective of the song,” Barrett gushes about the song. “When I wrote it I was writing from a woman’s perspective, and so with him being on it, it kind of shows the men’s perspective too. That both sides get cheated on and it’s not just a one-sided thing.”

The pair will appear together on Amazon Live today at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss their cross-genre collaboration with fans.

“I Hope” is currently sitting in the number-two spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. When it broke the top 10 in February, the song was the first debut from a solo woman to do so since Carly Pearce’s “Every Little Thing” in 2017.

“I Hope” also hit a historic new high when it topped the Billboard Country Streaming Songs chart earlier this month, as the first debut from a female to hit that milestone since the chart’s inception in 2013.

